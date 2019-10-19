Cerebellum GP LLC Buys Shares of 1,572 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 78.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

