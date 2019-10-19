Cerebellum GP LLC Cuts Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Cerebellum GP LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Insperity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 99,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $248,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,599. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.