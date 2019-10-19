Cerebellum GP LLC Has $71,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Cerebellum GP LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,270,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

