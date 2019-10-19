Cerebellum GP LLC Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cerebellum GP LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Securities cut Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $129.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

