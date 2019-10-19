Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $53,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.