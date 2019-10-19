Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.15.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

