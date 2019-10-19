Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.75-5.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.79.

In other news, Director Carey Chen bought 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

