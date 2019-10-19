Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.18. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

In related news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

