Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.96

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $11.87. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 882,746 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

In related news, insider David Ross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48). Also, insider Gregory Paramor acquired 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$11.12 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of A$159,044.60 ($112,797.59).

Charter Hall Group Company Profile (ASX:CHC)

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

