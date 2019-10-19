Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

CAKE traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 630,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,930. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

