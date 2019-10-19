Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $1,880,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.25.

NYSE CHE opened at $417.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.07. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

