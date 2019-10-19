Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

HON stock opened at $165.57 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

