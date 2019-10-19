Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.71. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

