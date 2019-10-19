Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 177,983 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 177,983 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Enbridge by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after acquiring an additional 185,855 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 432,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.