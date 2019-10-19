Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

