Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 451,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Childrens Place by 15.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

