Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $31.40 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and $13.66 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.01142590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,604,669,183 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

