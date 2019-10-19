China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.95.

Shares of CHA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

