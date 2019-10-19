China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHU. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 154.1% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 39,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 218.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,739,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 610,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 340,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,854. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.96. China Unicom has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

