Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:CCBC opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

