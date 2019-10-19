Chronologic Price Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $152,015.00 and $205.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,191,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,049 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

