CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,793,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 819,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,533,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 808,826 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

