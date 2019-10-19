CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $94.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

