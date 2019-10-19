CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,108 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,045,000 after buying an additional 1,448,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,033,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,583 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

