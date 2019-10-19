CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 41,737 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,709 shares of company stock valued at $344,944. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of RBA opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

