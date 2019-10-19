CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cooper Companies worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $287.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.