CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.14 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 305,649 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,019 shares of company stock valued at $41,772,668. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

