CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,763,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 415,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ashland Global by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 184,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE ASH opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

