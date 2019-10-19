CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $116.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $122.24.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3723 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

