Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Set at $42.00 by Macquarie

Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

NYSE CNK opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $235,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

