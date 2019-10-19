Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) PT Lowered to GBX 70

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap began coverage on Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a corporate rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 17.18 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.20 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of $64.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

