Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,045,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

