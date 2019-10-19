Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

