Citigroup Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.54.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

