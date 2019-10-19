Citigroup Cuts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $286.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $299.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.84.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.63. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,120. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.