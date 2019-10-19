Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

C opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after purchasing an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

