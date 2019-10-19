City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet bought 2,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 31.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.