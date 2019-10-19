Clark M. Kokich Sells 1,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $38,860.00.

NYSE RAMP opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 323.70%. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 71.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

