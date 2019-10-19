Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,830.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,830 ($36.98) and last traded at GBX 2,788.06 ($36.43), with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,820 ($36.85).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,787 ($36.42) to GBX 2,963 ($38.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,467.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,460.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $857.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

