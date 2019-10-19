Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 25,300 PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 153,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.8% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 113,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. 43.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,889.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

