Clear Street Markets LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.78 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

