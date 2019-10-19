Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

