Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 600 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of TRV opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

