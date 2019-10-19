Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $487,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

