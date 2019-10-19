Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $94,649.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $413,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,757 shares of company stock worth $3,722,305 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price objective on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.51. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

