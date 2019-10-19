Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. American Finance Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Finance Trust worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

AFIN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $199,052.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

