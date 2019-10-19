Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after acquiring an additional 231,125 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 530.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.64 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.111 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

