Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 800.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 65.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 302.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,558 shares of company stock valued at $937,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

