Coe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.77.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

