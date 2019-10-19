Coe Capital Management LLC Has $639,000 Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.